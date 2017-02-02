Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Madden 17 Predicts Patriots Win (Image via Clifford French).

Madden 17 predicts last-minute Super Bowl 51 Patriots win

We are now just days away from the Super Bowl, with excitement reaching a fever pitch as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons prepare to face off on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Patriots head into the clash of the titans as the favourite, with many picking their experience in big games and Bill Belichick's uncanny ability to always know how to stifle an offense or exploit a defense.

New England aren't runaway favourites, though, with only a three-point margin separating them and the Falcons according to Vegas. So, what better way to predict who's going to come out on top than by taking things to the PlayStation and firing up Madden 17. The results would've made for one hell of a game.

According to the all-knowing Madden, the Patriots will head into the final moments of the fourth quarter needing something big from Tom Brady - and the quarterback will deliver like he always does.

Down 24-20, Brady led the Patriots on a last-minute drive that ended with him finding Julian Edelman in the end zone with just 20 seconds left on the clock to give the New England franchise a 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Here's how that final play goes:

Thanks to an incredible performance in the game that saw him finish 30-of-39 for 305 yards and three touchdowns, Brady picked up a very well-deserving Super Bowl MVP award. 

The last time Madden predicted a Super Bowl the Patriots were involved in, it correctly forecast Julian Edelman's receiving totals. So, for any bettors out there, this time around the simulation had Brady's favourite target hauling in nine passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. 

If the game on Sunday is as tight as this one, coming down to the very last minute, then we are all in for a treat. 

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

