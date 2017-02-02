New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Say what you want about Frank Lampard, the 38-year-old was undeniably a sensational player during his heyday.

Throughout a career that spanned 21 years, the Chelsea legend made 1019 appearances for club and country and scored 302 goals in the process.

Indeed, Jack Wilshere nailed it when he described Lampard as "the best goalscoring midfielder to have ever played in the Premier League" in his tribute on Instagram.

Fans have since rehashed the age-old argument over who was better out of Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, but the simple fact of the matter is they can't be compared.

While Lampard was a goalscoring midfielder through and through, Gerrard was all action and Scholes was a playmaker.

All incredible players but entirely different.

Even after leaving Chelsea at the age of 36, Lampard still knew how to find the back of the net and memorably scored against his former club for Manchester City.

His goalscoring touch carried over to New York City FC where, in his final season in the MLS, he scored 12 goals in 21 appearances, including a hat-trick against Colorado Rapids.

So, on a day where a football legend announces his retirement, you would expect complete respect to be shown.

However, one club clearly didn't get the memo.

In the tweet below, New York Red Bulls' Twitter account saw Lampard's retirement as an opportunity to take a cheap shot at the 38-year-old.

Big mistake. Football fans quickly turned on Red Bulls and slammed them for what they described as a "classless" post.

TWITTER REACTS

Ouch. Red Bulls probably should have done their research before mocking Lampard, who won 13 major titles - including the 2011/12 Champions League - with Chelsea.

Anyway, back to being positive - here's what John Terry had to say about his former teammate's retirement on Instagram.

He wrote: "@franklampard has today announced his retirement from football. The GREATEST player in the history of our great football club @chelseafc.

"A gentleman both on and off the pitch, leader in the dressing room and if I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you.

"A great dad to your two beautiful girls and I'm proud to call you my mate. Good luck for the future, whatever you choose to do will be a huge success.

"Love ya Lampsy. LEGEND HERO INSPIRATION + THE BEST EVER."

