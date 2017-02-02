What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eubank Jr is following in his father's footsteps.

Chris Eubank Jnr '100% focused' on big fight for this year

Chris Eubank Jr is "100%" ready to fight Gennady Golovkin for the world middleweight title this year, despite the fact he is preparing to fight in the weight division above this weekend.

The British fighter missed out on the chance to fight Golovkin in September, who instead took on another Brit, Kell Brook.

Eubank will now step up to super-middleweight to fight Australian Renold Quinlan for the fringe IBO title at London Olympia.

Golovkin comfortably defeated Brook in five rounds back in September, defending his WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

He will now fight American Daniel Jacobs on March 18.

Eubank has already turned his attentions to testing himself against the best middleweight fighter in the world, despite preparing to fight Quinlan on Saturday.

"One hundred percent, that's the fight I want because that's what the public want to see," Eubank told ESPN.

"I've been calling for it for the last two years. I've every bit of confidence that fight with Golovkin will happen in 2017.

"It's not that I didn't go through with it last year, I want the fight, but [promoter] Eddie Hearn gave the fight away to Kell Brook.

"Everything was being finalised and he [Hearn] saw an easier option. We're not yes men, we don't say yes to every clause. All the funny business that gets put into contracts, but we want a fair shake.

"We were close to making the fight but out of nowhere Kell Brook said he would take the fight, even though he was not a middleweight and was never going to win it, and Eddie Hearn saw an opportunity.

"But if anything it's given me more time to prepare for Gennady Golovkin, I'm still in a strong position, it could happen.

"I've been told there's a strong chance of the fight happening and there are exciting times ahead in 2017."

