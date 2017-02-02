Just when it looked like the WrestleMania 33 plans were set in stone, one crazy moment has scuppered the ideas once more.

Samoa Joe’s exciting main roster debut took place earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, but in the process, he injured Seth Rollins who is reportedly facing eight weeks on the sidelines.

INJURY

With his WrestleMania status now up in the air, it seems to have had a domino effect on other matches that were scheduled to take place on the card.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

First off, it's pretty much a guarantee that his speculated bout with Samoa Joe at the Fastlane pay-per-view is off the cards.

If he's unable to make it to Orlando, WWE could be scrapping the mixed tag team match they had planned for John Cena – where he’d team up with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse.

Article continues below

Instead, he could take on Joe instead; the idea WWE were going with after plans to face The Undertaker were nixed.

Triple H is another who could be affected by Rollins' injury, as the whole storyline was pointing towards one final clash between The Architect and The Game.

Unless WWE are willing to risk him, it doesn’t seem like that will be happening.

However, reports suggest Triple H is still adamant about working the event.

THE GAME WANTS TO PLAY

According to Cageside Seats, the reason Triple H wants to compete on the show is because of NXT’s association with Orlando, and because the Performance Center is located there so it’s a city where he’s had a lot of influence in terms of wrestling.

There were reportedly initial discussions about scrapping the match entirely and pulling Triple H from the card completely, but he’s not in favour of that.

One idea was to have a match with Samoa Joe, but it would be tricky to turn that all around and have him face Triple H after doing his dirty work for him.

So, it seems like history is repeating itself with Rollins missing WrestleMania. But if Triple H has his way, he’ll be competing on the card, regardless of whether Rollins can make it or not.

Now it’s just a matter of finding a suitable opponent, and giving it a deserved build-up to potentially replace his match with Rollins.

Who would you like to see Triple H face at WrestleMania 33 if Seth Rollins is injured? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms