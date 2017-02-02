What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Frank Lampard announce his retirement on Thursday morning, bringing an end to an illustrious 17-year career.

Fans and players alike have been rushing to social media to pay him tribute and wish him well for the next chapter of his career.

But in amongst the well wishes and the tributes, one Premier League manager has confirmed that he tried to postpone Lampard's retirement by signing him on for one last hurrah.

Swansea boss Paul Clement has only been in the job a short while, but he's nothing if not ambitious, and explained to the BBC that he reached out to the 38-year-old recently with the view of bringing him to the Liberty Stadium.

Lampard hasn't played since November when his deal with MLS side New York City FC expired, but Clement felt that Lampard would still have something to offer.

"We had a chat. I think he appreciated that I called, because of our relationship. I'm not saying it got close, but we had a conversation," he said.

He added: "It did not go very far, but it would have been nice. It would have been good.

"His ability as a player we all know about but he is also a very good leader and character and a fantastic professional.

"But instead we got Tom Carroll - so I am very happy."

"But instead we got Tom Carroll"

Lampard spent a brief stint with Swansea back in 1995-96, where he made a total of nine appearances, scoring once.

Clement added that he spoke to Lampard about a possible return to south Wales before he took over from American coach Bob Bradley.

"I had spoken to him about here. He said he really enjoyed his time, it was a long time ago now when he was at West Ham," Clement added.

"He spoke really fondly of the club and the people who were here. It was part of his education onto going on and having such a great career."

Topics:
England Football
Swansea City
MLS
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

