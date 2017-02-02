JJ Watt says he has the all clear to get ready for 2017 season

JJ Watt is ready to make a comeback. The Texans defensive end endured a torrid 2016, going through three surgeries including two on his back, and missing 15 games, including his team's playoff run.

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year revealed on Wednesday that his rush to get back sooner than recommended was what caused his season-ending injury.

27-year-old Watt, who is entering his seventh season since being drafted in the first round back in 2011, says an “element of pride” drove him to rush through recovery after his back surgery and groin surgery in the offseason, something he said taught him he had to work “very hard, but also very smart” this time around.

Watt's newly found patience seems to have paid off as the former Wisconsin Badger said that he was now fully ready to go.

I'm “fully cleared for football activities” said Watt. He also said he saw "no reason" why he wouldn’t be ready to go when the team starts OTA's in April.

Encouragingly, though, Watt did say he would be willing to work with the team if they were to limit his participation early on in his return.

The Texan brushed off questions that raised the issue of the injuries shortening his career though and in fact said the lay off he has had would have the opposite effect. Watt said he has a 'new energy' and is excited about coming back into the Texans number one defense in 2017; a unit that thrived in 2016 even in their all pro leader's absence.

Rising stars Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus played at a high level all year, combining for 13.5 sacks and helped the Texans secure their second consecutive AFC South title and advance to the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Having said that, any defense would be vastly improved with the presence of Watt and his game wrecking ability off the edge and Bill O'Brien will be ecstatic to have his locker room leader back on the field. After all, two twenty sack seasons and a combined 76 sacks in just 6 seasons are not numbers to turn your back on.

A fully recharged and healthy JJ Watt will install fear into the league and give the Texans a weapon that no team can quite live up to, making this defense a scary looking one moving into the 2017 season.

