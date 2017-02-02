Pat McAfee announces retirement from NFL

At just 29 years-of-age, Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has announced his retirement from professional football.

McAfee announced his decision on his twitter page on Thursday, with a heartfelt message to his fans and the state of Indianapolis. During his message, McAfee also announced that he will be joining Barstool Sports, a sports and men's lifestyle blog based in Manhattan, New York which receives millions of monthly views. In the wake of his retirement, let's have a look back on the career of the for Indianapolis Colts punter.

Pat McAfee had an eventful career to say the least. He was drafted in the seventh round, with the 222nd overall pick on the 2009 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and from the 2009 season onwards, he was assigned punting and kick-off duties, as well as holding for extra points and field goals. McAfee was quickly making a name for himself with his on field abilities, punting 64 times averaging 44.3 yards per punts in his opening season alone.

However, as well as gaining a reputation with his on field performances, he was also making his presence known off the field for all the wrong reasons. One night in particular stands out, back in October 2010 when McAfee was in his second year in the league. He himself has labelled that night, "the night that saved my Career."

As with any NFL rookie, the contracts that are signed nowadays involve big sums of money, and McAfee certainly showed he was ready to take full advantage of his big pay day. In his early career, at 23 years old, McAfee loved the nightlife, evident on 20 October 2010, where he brought 100 tequila shots for everyone in the same bar that night. But what started as a celebration soon ended in disaster as he was arrested for drunk driving.

He was selected for his first Pro Bowl in December 2014, as well as being named as a first team All-Pro punter.

His punting stats increased year-on-year, none more so in the 2016 season, when he led the league in average yards per punt, with 49.3 yards, enough to be selected into the second Pro Bowl of his career.

McAfee became one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Indianapolis. He became a role model off the field, highlighted by his gesture in December 2016, when he paid off the electric bills of 115 families in Indianapolis with Christmas approaching. This gesture in particular was greatly appreciated and recognised across the state of Indianapolis. And soon enough, every Colts fan began to wear McAfee's number 1 jersey across Indianapolis, which is incredibly rare to see for a punter.

In his retirement post on Twitter, McAfee was incredibly appreciative towards the people of Indianapolis for the support they gave him throughout the tough times of his career. But facing a third knee surgery in four years, McAfee feels it is now time to step away from, and settle in his life after football, being surrounded by his beloved fans, in his beloved state of Indianapolis. He certinately made his mark both on and off the field in his time in the NFL, but he is a character that everyone is certainly going to miss.

Good luck to Pat McAfee with his future endeavours, and thank you for the memories.

