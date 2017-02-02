Drew Brees reveals he's not yet done in the NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has revealed that he intends to carry on playing in the NFL for "a few more" years following the conclusion of the 2016 season.

The 38-year-old could only lead his side to a disappointing 7-9 record in the NFC South last year, but still remains one of the most respected players in the league.

The Saints number nine has a host of impressive records that he has achieved since being drafted into the NFL in 2001.

Amongst others, Brees holds the record for the most consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons with eight as well as also holding the record for the most completions in a single season, with 468, achieved in 2011.

Despite just finishing his 16th season in the NFL, the Super Bowl 44 champion has now revealed that he is far from done. While appearing on the Good Morning Football show on Thursday, Brees was asked how much longer he was planning to stay in the NFL, and he said:

I got a few more (years) at least. When you first get into the league you think you're invincible, right? You think you're going to last forever. But I understand now, I'm just finishing my 16th season and I'm probably a little closer to the end than I am the beginning.

Despite being one of the greatest quarterbacks of the modern era, Brees has been unable to guide his team to the Super Bowl more than once. The Saints have however reached the playoffs five times during the quarterback's time with the franchise, but only as recently as 2013.

The 10-time Pro Bowler also experienced the hurt that is felt when watching teams from the same conference reach back to back Super Bowls.

The Carolina Panthers were beaten at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, while the Atlanta Falcons are set to meet the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 in Houston this Sunday. The NFC has been represented by teams from the NFC South in back to back seasons now, proving just how difficult it will be for the Saints to top their conference next season.

However, it seems that Brees is still up for the challenge, and he will look to break even more NFL records as he enters the final few years of his career.

