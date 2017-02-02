What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Justin Bieber.

Compilation video of Justin Bieber playing in 2017 NHL Celebrity All-Star game

Football News
24/7

Justin Bieber took part in NHL Celebrity All-Star game last week and actually played pretty well.

The pop singer showed off his skills on the ice, helping Team Gretzky's to victory against Team Lemieux by scoring an empty-netter.

TMZ Sports put together a compilation showing that Bieber is quite a good ice hockey player.

The video package showed Bieber taking several shots throughout the game including his goal, as well as a couple of shootouts, being taunted by fans and players alike and also having a few confrontations and collisions.

What the video didn't show, however, was the incident between the singer and Chris Pronger when the NHL legend drilled Bieber into the glass and held him there for a couple of seconds longer than he probably should have.

Bieber took the hit well, laughed it off, and carried on playing, so there was nothing for his fans to worry about, although they probably still sent hate to the former Philadelphia Flyers captain on social media.

NHL fans were probably pleased with the way Bieber played in this game, and might even be hoping that the singer makes an appearance at next year's All-Star events.

NHL

