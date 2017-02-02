What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Two junior ice hockey players have the best fight you'll ever see.

Two junior ice hockey players have an absolutely incredible fight

Fighting in ice hockey is a huge part of the sport even today. Some fans and players alike actually say it's an essential part of the game despite many people believing it should no longer be tolerated. 

Over the past couple of seasons, however, the number of fights that take place in the NHL has dropped year after year, so you could say the sport is slowly adapting more to modern times.

Yet, that doesn't mean awesome fights still don't happen in ice hockey today, especially in the development levels.

In Sydney, Canada, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after coming back from trailing 4-1, according to the Cape Breton Post.

During the game, a member of the Screaming Eagles collided on the ice with a member of the Islanders. What ensued afterward is arguably the best ice hockey fight, or fight in general, that you'll ever see.

The two players just kept on throwing punches at one another as the referees just stood there and watched until one them fell to the ice. It was then they intervened and made sure the fight didn't continue.

If you're a WWE fan, this fight looks quite similar to the confrontations Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens always have when they're in the middle of the ring. One person actually made this comparison.

After the game had finished, it is believed the two fighters made up and took a picture with one another, which is a great sight to see.

