Football

Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger confirms interest in starlet he dubs the 'new Thierry Henry'

Arsene Wenger has close ties with French giants Monaco, having once managed the principality club between 1987 and 1994.

And even though he's been at Arsenal for the past two decades, he clearly still keeps a close watch on  his former side.

But with Monaco challenging for the Ligue 1 title, it's not difficult to notice them, and there is one player in particular who has caught Wenger's eye.

Kylian Mbappe has been making a real name for himself over the past 18 months, ever since he broke into the club's first team at the age of 16.

Now in the France under-19 squad, he has succeeded Thierry Henry at the club by becoming their youngest goalscorer at 17.

Monaco managed to tie him down to a new deal until 2019 recently, but with six goals and seven assists to his name so far this term, scouts that have been watching him do his thing have come back with a series of increasingly glowing reports.

So much so that Wenger has now had his say on the player, likening him to Gunners legend Thierry Henry in the process.

“He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar,” Wenger declared, speaking to the Ligue 1 show (via the Mirror).

“The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-TROYES

“The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level.

"He is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

“We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it’s Monaco who is going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry."

Topics:
AS Monaco
Alexis Sanchez
Ligue 1
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsene Wenger

