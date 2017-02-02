On this day: Kobe Bryant put on a historic show at Madison Square Garden

Kobe Bryant did many tremendous things throughout his stay in the NBA that left an indelible mark on the sport of basketball.

Kobe had five NBA titles, an MVP award, 18 All-Star appearances and is a two-time NBA scoring champion. However, along with his 60-point finale against the Utah Jazz, he was perfectly capable of going off on any given night.

On this day back in 2009, the Black Mamba did exactly that.

On February 2, 2009, Kobe Bryant dropped a then-Madison Square Garden scoring record when he recorded 61 points in a 126-117 win over the New York Knicks.

It's not quite the 81 he managed against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, but to perform to such a standard at the World's Most Famous Arena is quite the feat.

Even Michael Jordan could only manage 55 on the same floor.

The movie director and Knicks fan Spike Lee, who back in 1995 dubbed Jordan's 55-point performance at the Garden as the "double-nickel" game, paid homage to Bryant by calling his masterpiece the "Roger Maris," in reference to the late Yankee's 61 home-run season in 1961.

"You want to play well here," Bryant said after the Lakers improved to 38-9 and snapped the Knicks' three-game winning streak. "The building is special because it is the last one left. This is the last one that holds all the memories of all the great players.

"Coming up the elevator shaft and thinking about Willis Reed, thinking about Jerry West and all the great rivalries they had in this building. It makes it very special."

Kobe was in a serious Black Mamba mode. His final stat line for the game was 61 points, on 19-of-31 shooting, three assists, and one block. Even Pau Gasol chipped in with a 31-point and 13-rebound performance that would normally steal all the headlines, but it was no match for Vino.

The Purple and Gold's No. 24 scored 34 points in the first half alone and helped the Lakers to a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter by scoring an incredible 15 points in the final period.

Then-Knicks, now-Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni described it best after the game: "I remember telling Raja Bell once that he did the best job I had ever seen anybody do on Kobe," D'Antoni said of facing Bryant when he coached the former western heavyweight Phoenix Suns. "And I think Kobe had 46 that night."

The shooting guard's performance was so good that the partisan Knicks crowd ended up chanting "MVP!" at Bryant and it felt like a Lakers home game by the time he was finished.

Kobe commented on the crowd that night and remarked how special they made it for him.

"This place is special because of the fans. They'll boo you the whole game but they appreciate the game," Bryant said. "It felt great to get that reaction from these fans because they love what you do, and it's a great performance and being able to celebrate that moment... it felt great."

Carmelo Anthony, a close friend of Kobe's, broke the record in 2014 as a member of the Knicks with a 62-point showing against the Charlotte Bobcats.

Still, nobody will forget the night that Kobe turned New York into Bryant-fans.