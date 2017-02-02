Gonzalo Higuain never set the world alight at Real Madrid, but he was never too far from the goals either.

Besides, his career has done nothing but take off since his Bernabeu exit with mercurial spells at both Napoli and Juventus. In fact, Higuain proves the third-most expensive player of all time no less.

In spite of this, the forward has never forgotten his time at Real – not necessarily positively, however. The 29-year-old was even keen to send a subtle jibe to the club and their supporters.

Controversial comments

It doesn’t take much to get on the wrong side of Real Madrid supporters. As with most Spanish outfits it seems, just a few off-colour games can see the tide turn and the white handkerchiefs come out.

Despite Los Blancos having lost just one league game all season and sitting in first place in La Liga, that’s exactly what has been taking place. Even Cristiano Ronaldo has been subject to whistling.

And it is this, in particular, that gets under the skin of Higuain. It’s this swift pandering to criticism that makes his move to Juventus – in his opinion anyway – all the more satisfying.

Speaking to Radio Onda, Higuain explained: “Juve are like Real Madrid, they’re teams which teach you to win.

“However, the fans aren’t as demanding as at Real, it’s not in the culture of Juventus fans to whistle their own players.

“The fact that the team sought me out and paid such a high clause can only make me proud.”

The 29-year-old is pretty much spot on. Real may be a team that demands victories and trophies, yet the supporters shouldn’t react as cruelly when the side underperforms in as few as two fixtures.

It must be pleasant reading for Juventus fans as well. Not only has he rewarded the Old Lady with goals but the attitude to justify his hearty transfer fee.

Rest of the season

Nevertheless, it appears that Los Blancos are destined for greater glory than their ex-Argentine striker this season. The club are in such a good position that – whistling or not – success seems inevitable.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have bossed the league table since October 23 and Barcelona trail by four points. Considering that Real have a game-in-hand and you get an idea of the promising signs.

With the Spaniards having won the Champions League twice in the past three years too, a 12th European Cup could be coming their way also. If anything, it should be Barcelona fans feeling aggrieved.

Ultimately though, Higuain shouldn’t greatly concern himself with the matter. With 18 goals in his first 26 appearances, the 29-year-old has handled the pressure beautifully and looks poised to kick on.

Real supporters should probably listen to the Juventus man too. After all, you know something is fundamentally wrong when Ronaldo is facing the whistling. Since when were four Ballon d’Ors so easily forgotten?

