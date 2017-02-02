Let’s be serious here, who doesn’t like Francesco Totti?

The man is a legend of the game not only for his beautiful style of play, but for his unwavering loyalty to AS Roma. Even at the age of 40, the forward is just as loved and adored by supporters worldwide.

Well, that’s not strictly true. In fact, Totti is facing a bombardment of criticism from a Serie B side and their somewhat infuriated president. He’s even – believe it or not - been compared to Pinocchio.

Last minute penalty

While Juventus are, seemingly as ever, running away with Serie A this season, Roma are enjoying a promising campaign nevertheless. This is no more reflected by their recent run in the Coppa Italia.

That being said, Roma made their run to the semi-finals an awkward affair. Despite facing a Serie B side, Luciano Spalletti’s men had to fight their way to a late victory.

Edin Dzeko had given the home side the lead, yet Cesena leveled the tie via Luca Garritano in the 73rd minute.

Totti had different ideas, however. Roma were awarded a penalty seven minutes deep into stoppage time when ‘keeper Federico Agliardi brought Kevin Strootman to the ground.

Despite an enormous amount of pressure riding on the kick, the 40-year-old stepped up and lashed the ball home. Agliardi, keen to atone for his error, guessed correctly and came inches away from a save.

The last gasp strike can be seen below:

Trust Totti to produce such a crucial goal for his beloved side and to deny Cesena the chance of a legendary win at the Stadio Olimpico. The episode wasn’t without its controversy though.

Bitter exchange

One man who wasn’t happy with the penalty proved a certain Giorgio Lugaresi – Cesena’s president. In fact, he was absolutely fuming.

According to Goal.com, Lugaresi posted this to Facebook: "Last night after the game, live, Totti said the penalty against Cesena was clear!"

"That is a nonsense. It was only a few seconds later that I realised the great Francesco was just trying out a new advertising spot where he plays - in this case rather well - Pinocchio!"

No awards for workplace professional there then.

By contrast, Totti has spoken rather candidly about the incident and believes it was indeed a spot kick. The 40-year-old told Rai Sports: “I thought it was an obvious foul for the penalty. Kevin Strootman anticipated the goalkeeper and was knocked down."

Whoever you side with though, there that can be little denying that Lugaresi has been somewhat unreasonable. It’s hard to see him comparing Totti to Pinocchio when he helped Italy onto World Cup victory in 2006, that’s for sure.

