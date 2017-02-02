Jamie Carragher admits what he really thinks about Frank Lampard's career

Now that Frank Lampard has hung up his boots and brought an end to his incredibly successful career, his former colleagues and adversaries on the pitch have been pouring the tributes to celebrate what a fantastic player he was.

The 38-year-old informed the world of his decision to call it a day on his personal Instagram page on Thursday morning, and understandably, the platitudes have been coming thick and fast from all over the world.

And now that he is no longer a threat to his former club Liverpool, Jamie Carragher now feels comfortable enough to reveal what he actually thinks of the midfielder.

With Lampard retiring having won 106 England caps, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012, it's fair to say he got the better of Carragher in the success stakes.

But at international level they were teammates, and there's no doubt that a strong friendship was formed between them.

Taking to Twitter, the former Liverpool star said: "After all those Chelsea battles & Frank Lampard now retiring, I can finally admit the respect I had for him & that he was a great player!"

What Lampard will do next is very much up in the air, but he will surely have his pick of choices.

Having already appeared in the Sky Sports studio alongside Carragher, a stint in punditry could be very much on the cards. Certainly, alongside Carragher (Liverpool), Gary Neville (Man United) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal), his addition would complete a interesting four-way approach to their coverage.

However, it's not impossible to imagine him on the training pitch guiding the next crop of youngsters to success.

