Transfer windows can often prove a lonely time of the year if you’re an Arsenal fan.

For all the rumours and newspaper reports, Arsene Wenger can often prove painfully rapacious in both the winter and summer windows. This month’s recent spell proved little different for the Gunners, either.

However, Arsenal are still sniffing around for signings and a youngster being tracked by Borussia Dortmund in particular. In fact, he has even been photographed at their training ground.

Rising star

The man in question? Daniel Hanslick.

The chances are that you’ve never heard of the 20-year-old and there’s no shame in that. Nevertheless, he is a player attracting great interest across the board in European football.

This is despite the fact that his current club – SV Steinbach – ply their trade in the German fifth division. The National League, for the record, proves the English equivalent and includes sides such as Barrow and Solihull Moors.

That being said, Hanslick is experiencing great success with Steinbach. He has already scored 14 goals and garnered five assists across 20 appearances for the club this season.

It proved performances such as these that saw Borussia Dortmund take notice.

The 2013 Champions League finalists allowed Hanslick to undergo a trial at the club last month and are considering their next move.

Arsenal trial

While Dortmund were not so impressed that they demanded his signature instantly, he performed well enough for Arsenal to enter the fray. It seems the hype surrounding Hanslick isn’t simply limited to German soil.

The club’s interest has been all but confirmed by a recent Instagram post by the 20-year-old. It shows the forward at Arsenal’s training ground alongside compatriots Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.

It proves a particularly meaningful photo when you consider that both Mustafi and Hanslick grew up in the East Hesse region of Germany.

As to whether the Steinbach forward was in London for a trial though is unknown. When asked about the cameo, Hanslick’s father told ON Sport that they had "agreed not to deliver information."

Arsenal certainly have form for bizarre signings so don’t write it off. After all, the past month saw Wenger snap up Cohen Bramall from sixth division Hednesford Town.

Consequently, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Frenchman were to opt for a man performing in the amateurship depths of German football.

If domestic reports are to be believed though, both Dortmund and Arsenal will have to wait for their chance to sign the youngster. Hanslick is likely to complete his season with Steinbach before moving onto bigger things.

Gunners better hope he is more Robin van Persie and less Marouane Chamakh.

