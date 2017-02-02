What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas reveals his real feelings toward Arsenal

There was a time when Cesc Fabregas was a legend at Arsenal. Having rose through the youth ranks in north London he became a real fan favourite up until his departure in 2011.

During his eight years with the club he formed a strong bond with both manager Arsene Wenger and the fans, but his relationship with the latter has been irreparably damaged since his return to England with Chelsea in 2014.

His current and former sides meet in the Premier League this weekend, and a win for Chelsea would virtually end Arsenal's already faint title hopes.

But speaking ahead of the clash, the midfielder opened up on his true feelings towards both the club and his former boss, who is once again under pressure to perform better from those in the stands.

Needless to say, having made over 300 appearances for Arsenal, he has some fond memories and feels that he owes them a lot for what they did for his career.

"There's many things said about me, about Arsenal. I don't really care what people think about me any more. It's just about what I feel towards them," he said.

"Arsenal will always be the team that believed in me the most. I was a young kid, 16 years old, playing for Barcelona.

"Arsene Wenger, especially, and Arsenal Football Club, gave me everything.

"Without them I would not be a World Cup winner, a European Championship winner.

"I would not have experienced all of this that I'm doing in my life. I will always forever be grateful."

A win for Chelsea this weekend would put the Blues 12 points ahead of Arsenal, and would likely see Tottenham put out of the running, too.

Both north London clubs are closest to Chelsea at the summit of the table, but neither have been able to capitalise on Antonio Conte's slip ups.

