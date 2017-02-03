Anthony Joshua is expected to face his toughest challenge to date when he faces off against 68-fight veteran Wladimir Klitschko this April, in front of a record-breaking 90,000 strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Klitschko has not competed since losing his 11-year undefeated streak to Tyson Fury in November 2015. And by the time the two heavyweight’s lock horns in London, the Ukrainian will have been inactive from professional competition for close to a year and a half.

During the same time span, the undefeated Brit Joshua has finished four opponents, whilst winning the IBF heavyweight title and defending it twice in the process.

However, despite Klitschko having both age and ring rust going against him, Tyson Fury’s uncle and trainer Peter Fury believes that the 40-year old Ukrainian's experience could be a key factor for him against the 27-year old Brit.

Speaking to Sky Sports Fury said:

"I'd have to slightly favour Klitschko because he has the experience but the question is whether Klitschko really has the desire to put his body through it all again, especially with the inactivity after being beaten by Tyson."

"It all depends on what sort of Klitschko turns up on the night, but if we get a 100 per cent Klitschko then I think Joshua will have problems."

Although Fury thinks that Klitschko’s lack of activity since his defeat at the hands of his nephew Tyson over a year ago, raises questions about the Ukrainian’s “desire” to continue.

Fury believes that whatever version of Klitschko shows up on April 29, Joshua deserves "maximum credit" should he manage to defeat the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

"I think this is the acid test for Anthony Joshua and if he comes through it he deserves maximum credit," Fury said.

"If Klitschko is hungry, on cue, and really wants those belts back it's going to be one hell of a fight.”

