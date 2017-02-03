What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Frank Lampard already has his first job sorted since retiring

It's only been 24 hours since he announced his retirement from playing, but Frank Lampard may have sorted out his first job already.

It's almost certain that he'll have his fair share of options to choose from, but he is likely to be offered one that he'll struggle to turn down.

According to the Daily Mirror, he is set to be offered a coaching role with the England national team, where he will have a hand in helping develop the next generation of talent.

The Football Association are said to be prepared to make an approach for him to come aboard the national team set up at St. George's Park.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is believed to be keen on backing the initiative to involve more former England international's in the back room setup as long as they are serious about coaching and taking the necessary qualifications.

Lampard was capped 106 times by his country but despite much promise failed to deliver on the international stage, but the report claims that he is interested in talking up coaching work as well as taking up a punditry role.

Southgate himself added his own tribute to the midfielder, saying: “You only have to look at his list of honours to see the level he reached, and his goal-scoring record as a midfield player is remarkable.

“What’s more, I can’t remember anyone in recent times who scored so many of their goals from outside the penalty box.

Gareth Southgate Press Conference to be Unveiled as New England Manager

“Frank had tremendous pride in playing for England and was one of those players prepared to put himself in the firing line, even in the difficult times, hence his huge achievement in receiving over 100 caps.”

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Swansea boss Paul Clement offered him another chance to play in the Premier League, only for Lampard to decline.

