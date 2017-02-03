El-Hadji Diouf plans new career away from football

Remember El-Hadji Diouf, the highly-controversial footballer whose played for a few Premier League clubs?

Of course you do. How could you forget about someone who’s been charged by police for spitting at an 11-year-old fan, been labelled “lower than a sewer rat” after taunting an injured player and received a five-year international ban after calling African football “corrupt”.

Liverpool fans certainly remember the 36-year-old, and not just for his two-year spell at the club.

Diouf has made clear his opinion of Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher. Gerrard criticised the former Blackburn Rovers player in his autobiography and since then, Diouf hasn’t had a nice word to say about him.

“People told me at Liverpool, there was some guys you could not touch, but I touched them. That is why it was complicated for me,” Diouf said on French TV last year, via the Independent.

“When I arrived I showed him he was nothing at all. He was nothing at all.

“He knows I say what I think, that when it is not right, no problem, I am up for it.

“He could not, he was afraid of looking into my eyes. He was afraid of talking to me. Let's not forget when I arrived I did not ask for his shirt. He asked for my Senegal shirt for one of his mates.”

Diouf's next career move

Diouf was speaking after Gerrard announced his retirement from football. And the time has come for the ex-Senegal striker to ponder life after football, too.

But, unlike his former Liverpool teammate, Diouf has no intentions of remaining in the sport. Instead, he plans to move into politics.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Diouf: I have a passion for politics

"My future is defined. In the next two years I will be joining politics, because I know from that point I can change a lot in football," Diouf said, via the Mirror.

"I have a lot of passion for politics, and I have people in Senegal who are mentoring me. That is the future for me, because a lot of Senegalese people are able to listen to me.

"I took high-level coaching courses, but decided not to continue since I have better plans on things I want to do.

"But I am always available to advise my team [Senegal] whenever called upon."

