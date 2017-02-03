Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors beat Clippers again; Hawks overcome Rockets; Wizards extend home run

LAKERS (17-35) 108, WIZARDS (29-20) 116

All-Star John Wall (33/3/11) put up a huge double-double as Washington secured its sixth straight win and extended its home winning streak to 16 games. Bradley Beal (23/1/4) and Marcin Gortat (21/14/3) made big contributions. Jordan Clarkson (20/2/1) led Los Angeles in scoring. 

HAWKS (29-21) 113, ROCKETS (36-17) 108

Tim Hardaway Jr. (33/6/3) poured in a career-high for Atlanta and Dwight Howard (24/23/3) added a monster double-double in his return to Houston to grab an impressive road win. MVP candidate James Harden (41/8/8) almost posted a triple-double in the loss. 

76ERS (18-31) 86, SPURS (38-11) 102

San Antonio got the win thanks to a balanced team effort where they had seven players in double-figures, led by Kawhi Leonard (19/8/5). Dewayne Dedmon (13/10/1) recorded a double-double. Ersan Ilyasova (25/10/2) had a double-double of his own for the Sixers.

WARRIORS (43-7) 133, CLIPPERS (31-19) 120

All-Star starters Stephen Curry (29/3/11) and Kevin Durant (26/8/10) dominated proceedings as the Dubs secured a fifth consecutive victory. It was also their ninth straight win over their L.A. rivals. Blake Griffin (31/8/2) had a team-high for the Clippers and Jamal Crawford (21/2/4) had a strong showing off the bench but it was in vein.

