Why would Manchester City ever sell Sergio Aguero? It’s a good question.

Then again, the recent decisions of Pep Guardiola would suggest that Aguero is no longer as valued at the Etihad Stadium as he once was. Therefore, rumours of an exit now prove scarily realistic as opposed to laughably inaccurate.

Furthermore and rather unsurprisingly, there would be a long list of suitors if the Argentine were to become available. One club – without doubt – stands out above the rest of them, however.

Time on the bench

Since making the switch from Madrid to Manchester in 2011, Aguero has becoming something of a club legend with City. After all, a record of 154 goals in just 230 appearances is something that speaks for itself.

Moreover, the 28-year-old crowned what must be seen as the Premier League’s greatest ever moment. It was his stoppage time strike that propelled City to their first league title in 54 years.

The Citizens owe a lot to Aguero’s right boot when it comes to both of their title victories.

Consequently, the lack of game time being handed to the Argentine this season can’t appear anything short of disrespectful. Guardiola seems blind to the fact he has one of the world’s most prolific and lethal strikers in his squad.

The 28-year-old has scored 18 goals already this season, yet a start against West Ham United proved out of the question.

While Aguero is certainly not being starved of selections in the starting XI, his occasional and unwarranted absences prove strange nonetheless. It seems yet another case of Guardiola’s bizarre squad selections.

Exit route

Given the fact that his talent and goal-scoring record is well known though, there are plenty of potential escape routes for the forward. Arguably still at the peek of his powers, why would any club turn down such a breath-taking opportunity?

Well, according to the Mirror, Real Madrid aren’t planning on.

Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos have admired Aguero from a distance for some time now and believe the time is right to make their move. They are of the opinion that the Argentine may no longer be so loyal to the Citizens.

With rumours suggesting that Real could ditch both Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata too, Aguero could prove the man to fill the gap. After all, Zidane’s strikers have been struggling to keep up with Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Nevertheless, the fact that Aguero is contracted until 2020 may prove something of a stumbling block. Real can only hope that this was only means of upping the player’s transfer value as opposed to exemplifying his loyalty.

They will also have to overcome the fact that the 28-year-old is something of a legend at Los Blancos’ city rivals – Atletico Madrid. Hearty wages and the prestige of the Bernabeu may swing proceedings, however.

With Guardiola seemingly disinterested in regularly starting the player too, who would blame him? Aguero has the talent to be the first man on the team sheet and is anything but.

What is for sure is that Pep is playing a dangerous game and he could, come the summer, be forced to swallow his pride.

