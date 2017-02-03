It’s fair to say Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty nifty with a football at his feet.

After all, this is a man with four Ballon d’Ors, three Champions League trophies and the European Championship in his back pocket. Let’s not forgot the small matter of 507 career goals either.

To achieve such greatness, as you would expect, takes a great deal of work, toil and sweat on the training ground.

Ronaldo is no exception to this rule. In fact, Real Madrid’s YouTube account allows fans to garner the occasional insight into the club’s training ground and the drills that take place there.

Furthermore, with Ronaldo gracing the pitch and numerous cameras littering the pitch, it’s something of an inevitably that superb goals will be captured and recorded.

The latest of those proves somewhat extraordinary and a routine humiliation of Madrid’s third choice goalkeeper. Los Blancos’ main man didn’t fancy a simply finish and instead went for the spectacular – executing it perfectly.

Having latched onto a long ball from Casemiro, the 31-year-old found himself clear through on goal and with only Ruben Yanez to beat.

In typically impudent fashion, Ronaldo bemused the ‘keeper with a series of step overs before dashing to the left and slotting it home. Simply put, it was a masterpiece of both finishing and skill.

Fast forward to 0:18 in the video below to see the goal:

In the space of just a few seconds, Ronaldo humiliates the young shot stopper and demonstrates his unbelievable talent in the process. It may be cruel but it’s certainly nice on the eye.

Zinedine Zidane will hoping to see more strikes like that in La Liga too with Real commanding a four point lead and with a game in hand to boot. Furthermore, Ronaldo’s contribution of 20 goals has proven nothing short of integral.

With Barcelona failing to mount a consistent run of form also, proceedings look promising for Los Blancos. Besides, when you have CR7 in your squad, you can only go so far wrong.

As for Yanez, he might have to rediscover his dignity before he can slide his way into the Real first team.

