Tweets: Newcastle fans go crazy after reports of Rafa considering future

To the surprise of no one, Rafa Benitez and Mike Ashley are not seeing eye-to-eye at Newcastle and the former is said to be considering his future.

The Spaniard has been at St James' Park since March of last year and, incredibly, nearly steered the Magpies to survival in the Premier League despite the club previously looking dead and buried.

After the passionate response Benitez received during the entirety of the final day 5-1 win over Tottenham last season, the 56-year-old entered contract talks with owner Mike Ashley with the view to staying around Tyneside and leading their promotion bid.

Ashley, who had suffered plenty of fans demonstrations throughout the season, had little choice but to fold to many of the former Liverpool boss' demands or risk a total revolt in the northeast.

As a result, Rafa secured some promises from Ashley in writing, one of which pertained to how the club would operate for the next several transfer windows and the money that would be available.

Ashley promised £30 million to Rafa in the summer and although all of that was spent, the club made a £53 million profit on the sales of Gini Wijnaldum and - wait for it - Moussa Sissoko.

Because of that, Rafa believed he had money to play with in January, but as Newcastle fans will know, they failed to strengthen to their promotion-chasing side.

Rafa gave managing director Lee Charnley a list of targets, and Andros Townsend was understood to be at the top of that list. Although Benitez was quoted as "confident" the Magpies would do business on transfer deadline day, ultimately, it was a fruitless January.

Naturally, Newcastle fans went into meltdown mode on Twitter over the reports last night and if Ashley manages to mess this up, he's going to have some serious problems on his hands.

The manager is now said to be considering his future and although he will not walk out before the end of the season, he will reassess his position in the summer after broken promises from the club's owner.

There is said to be a power struggle behind the scenes at St James' while Benitez and Ashley have not spoken personally in months.

