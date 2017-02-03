The NBA has announced the participants for this year's Slam Dunk and Three-Point contests and as we expected, there will not be a Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon sequel.

The latter has decided to return for the showpiece event in an attempt to make up for his loss to LaVine last year, but the Minnesota Timberwolves youngster - the reigning two-time champion - has opted not to defend his crown once again.

Despite LaVine's absence, however, we may still witness an entertaining battle as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has accepted an invitation to participate for the first time.

The king of the alley-oop throwdown will try and become the second Clipper to win the Dunk Contest after Blake Griffin was crowned in his rookie year in 2011.

They will be going up against Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers' Glen Robinson III.

Three-Point

As in previous years, the line-up for the Three-Point contest may overshadow the Dunk contest as it definitely contains more star power.

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson will be defending his crown after he saw off Splash Brother Steph Curry and Devin Booker last year.

Silky Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving will once again be competing and won it in 2013. Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors has also agreed to take part for the second straight campaign.

The list is rounded off by C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks forward Wesley Matthews, first-time All-Star Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets and entertaining Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young.