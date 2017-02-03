It may have taken several weeks and droves of rumours, but the Dimitri Payet saga is finally over.

After an amazing first season that saw the Frenchman adored by West Ham fans, proceedings swiftly turned soar. Nevertheless, his refusal to play for the Hammers has been dually resolved via a return to Marseille.

However, Payet might just be as embarrassed at the French side as he was disliked at the London Stadium after his recent initiation ritual for the club. He may have a mean free-kick, but those high notes could do with some work.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Embarrassing video

As alien as it may seem, initiation ceremonies are rife when it comes to football.

While some clubs may revert to more off-piste options, the default ritual usually proves a good old song and dance. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be legitimate if it wasn’t in front of the entire squad of course.

Article continues below

Therefore, having re-signed to Marseille for £25 million this month, Payet had to bite the bullet and display his singing abilities.

In an utterly painful 15 seconds, the 29-year-old delivered his song in front of a group teammates who can be seen and heard laughing at the sight. It certainly gives a new perspective to a seemingly unflappable playmaker.

The immeasurably awkward video can be seen below:

Come on Dimitri, where was the commitment? What was meant to be a passionate delivery of a favored song came off as nothing more than an embarrassed mumble.

While the humiliation is certainly understandable, you would think the initiation ceremony would be the least of his worries at the moment. After all, to say his exit from West Ham was messy would be putting it mildly.

Future goals

It may not be the case in terms of singing, but Payet can be seen as having gotten off lightly this month.

Considering he completely refused to play for the Hammers, being able to depart for just £25 million leaves a lot to be desired. It can only assumed that Slavan Bilic was desperate to offload a player who was, ultimately, undermining the club.

Either way though, it proves a disappointing result for neutral supporters. Last season demonstrated the boundless talent of Payet, yet his long awaited move from West Ham saw him sign for a team placed sixth in Ligue 1.

From an outside perspective, it seems a cop out and a move born out of familiarity with the club. Besides, the 29-year-old was linked with transfers to clubs such as Manchester United as recently as the summer.

It won’t concern the man himself, however. He’s back in the league which made his name and should see him experience a comfortable end to the peak of his career.

As long as he keeps away from the microphone, we’re not that bothered though.

Do you think Dimitri Payet should have moved to a bigger club? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms