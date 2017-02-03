Gabriel Jesus produced a scintillating performance in his full Manchester City debut on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old scored and recorded an assist in City’s 4-0 win over West Ham United, leaving many wondering what Jesus’ rise means for Sergio Aguero’s future.

Pep Guardiola named City’s No.10 on the bench and only brought him on after Yaya Toure had scored a fourth goal.

Aguero has arguably been the Citizens’ most important player in recent seasons - his winner against QPR in 2012 alone makes him a club legend - and there’s no doubt that he remains one of the most talented strikers in Europe.

But it seems as if Guardiola is ready to give Jesus the chance to show what he can do. And if the Brazilian flourishes, what’s to say City won’t try to cash-in on Aguero?

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are ready to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding Aguero by making a move in the summer.

That would leave Jesus as City’s first-choice striker. That’s a pretty heavy burden for a teenager who was playing against Botafogo RJ in November.

Jesus is learning English

Jesus has been praised for wasting no time in learning English since he arrived at City last month. The youngster says ‘Good morning’ and ‘How are you?’ to teammates and staff at the training ground, while he said ‘Thanks, mate’ after Kevin de Bruyne handed him the man of the match award on Wednesday.

Jesus spoke to Fernandinho after West Ham win

Fernandinho has helped his compatriot settle in Manchester and, while the midfielder is encouraging Jesus to speak English, the striker reverted to Portuguese after City’s win over West Ham.

ESPN Brasil have relayed Jesus’ conversation with Fernandinho as the pair walked off the pitch at full-time.

In really immature, yet pretty funny, fashion, Jesus explained to his teammate just how gassy he was after the match.

“I let a fart out just then,” his quotes translate to. “Yeah, next to [Fabian] Delph!”

Poor Delph. He won’t be going near Jesus anytime soon.

Video: Jesus' conversation with Fernandinho

