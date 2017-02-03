What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

FIFA 18.

Huge addition to FIFA 18 could have been revealed on Instagram

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although FIFA 17 only hit stores at the end of September last year, plans for FIFA 18 are already afoot, and there are some exciting developments on the horizon.

We reported the news from EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently that 'The Journey' will be making a return in FIFA 18 and the story looks set to continue as Alex Hunter.

However, could an Instagram post from former Liverpool target Alex Teixeira have revealed the next big surprise?

Owing to its relationship with the actual governing body FIFA, the franchise has a vast array of options for gamers in terms of what teams to play with.

Article continues below

FIFA 17 features 650 teams and 30 different leagues, which is a far cry from the options Pro Evolution Soccer offers its gamers. Unless, you like playing with Merseyside Blue and East Dorsetshire, of course.

With all the recent big money moves to China, it would make sense if EA incorporated the Chinese Super League into the 2018 incarnation of FIFA.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Video: NFL Bad Lip Reading has returned in 2017 - it's still hilarious

Video: NFL Bad Lip Reading has returned in 2017 - it's still hilarious

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

New report reveals when we can expect Finn Balor back in a WWE ring

New report reveals when we can expect Finn Balor back in a WWE ring

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

Imagine the money at your disposal if you were to start a career with one of those clubs?

Well, according to now Jiangsu Suning forward Teixeira, his side are set to feature in FIFA 18.

The caption under the picture translates to: “Official presentation for FIFA 18, New shirt for the 2017 season.”

p1b81o8e6jea15blmg815l51it8i.jpg

A laughing emoji does accompany the post at the end, so one would be wise to take the post with a pinch of salt rather than an official announcement.

But, having said that, it would make the world of sense if they did bring the league into the game. After all, there would be plenty of superstars who would then be unplayable if they didn't, including Hulk, Axel Witsel, Alexandre Pato, Ramires, Oscar, Graziano Pelle, Odion Ighalo, Jackson Martinez, Gervinho, Fredy Guarin and Demba Ba.

However, users on the Reddit page of FIFA have weighed in on the potential inclusion of the league and made several pertinent points.

FBL-ASIA-CHN

“Gonna be so weird. It will be like loads of 55-64 rated players with random 82s and 83s mixed in," one user stated.

“There's no way their top players are gonna be 82-83 rated, they will have their ratings deducted for not being in a 'top league'," another replied.

What do you guys think, should EA go ahead and include the Chinese Super League? Let us know in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again