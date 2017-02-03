After spending six years as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Scott Brooks knows a thing or two about nurturing some of the NBA's finest talents.

He coached perennial All-Stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and played an important role in their development as two of the best players in the league today.

As a point guard during his playing days, Brooks especially had a positive impact on Westbrook and he is now having a similar effect on another All-Star in that position at the Washington Wizards.

After coming off a summer where he had surgery on both knees, it took John Wall time to get back to full health this season and the Wizards struggled out of the gate.

They started the campaign with a 6-12 record, but since then they have gone 23-8 which is largely due to the level that Wall has been playing at.

Confidence

Per Michael Lee of The Vertical, the first meeting between Brooks and Wall was in a hospital in Cleveland as the new Washington head coach visited his new star player following his surgeries.

He made the trip to outline what he wanted from Wall this year and to let him know that there was a level or two higher for him to reach, both as a player and leader.

“I like the fact that I knew right then,” Brooks told The Vertical. “I’m not here to sell a player on something they can’t achieve. I’m going to continue to push and demand players to be better every day, but I told John, ‘You’re a three-time All-Star, you can take it one or two ways: You could say, ‘I’ve arrived in this league and I’m comfortable in this league.’

"Or you can take the approach that ‘I want to get better.’ And I think he’s done a great job of taking that approach of getting better. I think he can be a top-five player in this league every year.”

At that moment, the four-time All-Star knew he had a coach that believed in him and had the confidence that he could be even better. He wasn't wrong at all.

Elevation

The 26-year-old is currently in great health and is playing the best basketball of his career. That has coincided with his team having the best record in the Eastern Conference since their 6-12 start.

They are currently in the midst of a 16-game home winning streak - the second longest in franchise history. The record is 22 and you wouldn't put it past them to break it the way they're playing.

Leading by example, Wall has finally become the player the Wizards were hoping he would be both on and off the floor.

He's averaging a career-best 23 points and 10.3 assists per game and the team sits in the fourth spot in the east with a 29-20 record.

After posting 33 points and 11 assists in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers last night - with 16 points in the fourth quarter - Brooks couldn't help but rave about his star point guard.

"Rightfully so, he's an All-Star. He's one of the best point guards in the league," Brooks said. "I don't know if he's ever had All-NBA, but he's an All-NBA player."

Leadership

In a sign of his growing maturity, he and Bradley Beal are finally developing an on-court chemistry that is helping them both flourish after admitting in the summer that they had a "dislike" for one another on the court.

Beal is also having a career year and they are in the conversation for being one of the best backcourts in the league.

In a recent interview, Wall stated that Beal deserved to be an All-Star, which shows how he's developed as a leader as this was both an acknowledgment of his teammate's form and to motivate him to get to that level.

It will not be far-fetched to say that the Kentucky product deserves some MVP recognition for the way he's been performing this year but the growing relationship between the silky ball-handler and his new coach has him thinking about team success.

When asked during an interview on TNT what he thought the Wizards could achieve this year, Wall was unequivocal in his response: "Eastern Conference finals."

In the offseason, the point guard said: "We got Scotty Brooks because we feel like he can help John Wall and make him a better player and make our team get to the next step."

On the evidence of the last two months, the head coach is certainly delivering on that front and Wall is on the verge of gaining superstar status.