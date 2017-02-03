UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently one of the most divisive athletes on the planet, but even his harshest critic would admire his sense of honesty and self-confidence.

In a sporting world where dull cliches are the norm, McGregor knows where his career is heading and he won't let anyone stand in his way and isn't afraid to say so.

Speaking at a pay-per-view event in Manchester, McGregor has clearly stated that the much-discussed fight with the five-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather is his number one priority.

"I have my eyes on one thing right now and that is Floyd Mayweather," MMA Weekly reported.

As with any major fight, there has been plenty of negotiations between the two parties, with UFC president Dana White putting $25 million on the table.

McGregor is enjoying the bidding process, saying: "Floyd is offering $15 million and then Dana goes and offers $25 million. I'm just sitting in my house watching the price go up saying this is all right, this is all right."

The UFC lightweight champion plans to fly out to Las Vegas to meet with Mayweather where he hopes they can come to an agreement.

"I'm going to go out there. Everything is good on the phone, but I need to go there and regret everything settled.

"Me and Floyd have got to get together and figure it out the same way he and Manny Pacquiao figured it out.

"Once we come to a set number that we are both happy with then we go to the customers, promoters, and buyers and get it done."

Despite being under contract with the UFC, McGregor feels he can get the fight arranged without their promotion but concedes it will be easier if all parties were involved.

"I've done great business with the UFC, with Dana, with everyone and it's smoother if everyone is involved.

"Everyone needs to know their place though if they allow people to fight in jiu-jitsu tournaments then no one can stop me having a boxing fight."

Any fight between the pair won't be in the upcoming months as McGregor is planning some time off as he prepares to become a father for the first time.

However, McGregor is confident of it occurring in the next 12 months.

"I believe it will happen at the end of this year or early next year," he said.

As the old adage goes - watch this space.

