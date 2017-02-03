Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

Kevin Owens recently retained the Universal championship last weekend at the Royal Rumble when he won his match against Roman Reigns, meaning he is one step closer to entering WrestleMania as champion.

Owens has been Universal champion since he won the title on Monday Night Raw a week after Finn Balor vacated it after SummerSlam due to injury. Since then, he, Chris Jericho, and Reigns have been a main part of the Raw main event but all of that could soon about to change.

Recent speculation has suggested K.O. will not be the champion after Fastlane on March 5, and that he will not be a part of the Universal title picture at WrestleMania 33 later this year either.

NoDQ has reported that: "The plan right now for next month’s WWE Fastlane event will see Goldberg challenging Owens for next month’s pay-per-view. Goldberg is expected to go over Owens and win the match and go on to defend the title against Lesnar at WrestleMania.

"The belief is that Goldberg will drop the title to Lesnar on the show, as Goldberg’s short-term contract obligations would be fulfilled. There is always the possibility that Goldberg could work out another deal, and work more dates. If that does happen, there is a possibility that those plans could change."

Brock Lesnar challenged Goldberg to one final match at WrestleMania earlier this week on Raw, and the former WCW icon is expected to accept the match when he appears on the show next week. The match would, therefore, have extra meaning if he wins the title at Fastlane.

This might anger some fans as WWE isn't learning from their past by having two part-timers being in a title match at WrestleMania when they'll just disappear as soon as the show has finished. However, the company is probably just doing this to fill out the contract obligations for one or both of the superstars.

NoDQ noted: "In regards to who would capture the title after Lesnar captures it, the two top candidates are Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman. The company still sees Reigns as their top babyface and are very high on Strowman’s work right now."

Fans probably wouldn't mind seeing Reigns or Strowman as champion later this year as they would expect nothing less from the company, but they're probably gutted Owens is being pushed out of the title picture completely after arguably carrying it for the past five to six months when Balor picked up his injury.

