What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

N'Golo Kante.

Arsene Wenger explains why he's failed to sign N'Golo Kante on two occasions

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Saturday in the knowledge that anything less than victory will effectively put an end to their title challenge.

Following Tuesday's shock defeat to Watford, the Gunners sit third and nine points behind the league leaders, who drew against Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger will only hope his players replicate the performance that saw victory in the reverse fixture last September, where Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners.

Article continues below

Speaking ahead of the game, the Frenchman discussed Chelsea's strengths and highlighted one player in particular: N'Golo Kante.

Wenger is a long-term admirer of his compatriot and claims he has made a "huge impact" since signing for £32 million last summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Video: NFL Bad Lip Reading has returned in 2017 - it's still hilarious

Video: NFL Bad Lip Reading has returned in 2017 - it's still hilarious

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

New report reveals when we can expect Finn Balor back in a WWE ring

New report reveals when we can expect Finn Balor back in a WWE ring

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

"N'Golo Kante has made a huge impact in that team," he said, per The Sun. "It is not a coincidence they are in the position they are and Leicester were in that position last year.

"Maybe that defeat to us was a wake-up call, they have changed things in the right way, they have benefited by not being in Europe.

"That has given [Antonio] Conte time to prepare and to get to know better the players. The integration of Kante has had a huge impact."

And yet it could have been so different.

In the same interview, Wenger revealed how he's twice tried to bring Kante to Arsenal and, surprise surprise, appeared to blame his failings on money.

When asked about his previous attempts to sign Kante, he replied: "When he was in France, when he was at Leicester.

"We cannot explain everything, but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone. I do not want to talk more about that. Transfers are transfers."

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Kante's importance to Chelsea was perfectly summed up by some pretty incredible statistics during Wednesday's 1-1 draw away to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old made 14 tackles at Anfield - more than any player in a single game this season - had 70 touches and made five five blocks.

And as if that wasn't enough, Kante also created one goalscoring opportunity from defensive midfield.

How Wenger must regret not signing him, especially so following Aaron Ramsey's diabolical performance against Watford.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again