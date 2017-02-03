Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Saturday in the knowledge that anything less than victory will effectively put an end to their title challenge.

Following Tuesday's shock defeat to Watford, the Gunners sit third and nine points behind the league leaders, who drew against Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger will only hope his players replicate the performance that saw victory in the reverse fixture last September, where Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Frenchman discussed Chelsea's strengths and highlighted one player in particular: N'Golo Kante.

Wenger is a long-term admirer of his compatriot and claims he has made a "huge impact" since signing for £32 million last summer.

"N'Golo Kante has made a huge impact in that team," he said, per The Sun. "It is not a coincidence they are in the position they are and Leicester were in that position last year.

"Maybe that defeat to us was a wake-up call, they have changed things in the right way, they have benefited by not being in Europe.

"That has given [Antonio] Conte time to prepare and to get to know better the players. The integration of Kante has had a huge impact."

And yet it could have been so different.

In the same interview, Wenger revealed how he's twice tried to bring Kante to Arsenal and, surprise surprise, appeared to blame his failings on money.

When asked about his previous attempts to sign Kante, he replied: "When he was in France, when he was at Leicester.

"We cannot explain everything, but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone. I do not want to talk more about that. Transfers are transfers."

Kante's importance to Chelsea was perfectly summed up by some pretty incredible statistics during Wednesday's 1-1 draw away to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old made 14 tackles at Anfield - more than any player in a single game this season - had 70 touches and made five five blocks.

And as if that wasn't enough, Kante also created one goalscoring opportunity from defensive midfield.

How Wenger must regret not signing him, especially so following Aaron Ramsey's diabolical performance against Watford.

