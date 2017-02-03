How Anthony Martial felt after being an unused substitute against Hull City

Ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wigan, Jose Mourinho made a promise to Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been restricted to largely substitute appearances for United this season but Mourinho was willing to give him a chance in their fourth round tie against their Championship opposition.

And, if he played well, he would keep his place for their Premier League match against Hull City a couple of days later.

“He will play Sunday and if he plays magnificent, he will play against Hull City in the next match. It’s simple,” Mourinho said.

While Martial didn’t score during the 4-0 demolition of Wigan, he had a very good game - demonstrated by his brilliant assist for Henrik Mkhitaryan’s goal.

Surely he deserved a start against Hull on Wednesday.

Well, not according to Mourinho who started Martial on the bench for the visit of Marco Silva’s side. Not only that, but he failed to bring him on during the 0-0 draw, bringing on both Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney instead.

It was a decision that angered United fans as they believed Martial’s directness and pace would have brought the goal they desperately needed.

How Martial reacted

While we know how the supporters reacted, we also know how Martial himself reacted to being an unused substitute.

That’s because a report in the Telegraph has detailed how Martial felt after Mourinho’s latest snub. They state that he believed he had done enough against Wigan to keep his place and was left “bitterly disappointed” by Mourinho’s decision.

During the game, many people noticed that Martial failed to warm-up on the touchline - something that United have denied there was anything untoward going on.

But Martial was “deeply frustrated” to be left out of the starting XI and must be wondering what he needs to do to play regular football at Old Trafford this season.

At least Martial will be aware that Mourinho will need him this season. With the Red Devils still in the FA Cup, in the EFL Cup final and in the knockout stages of the Europa League - not to mention fighting for a place in the top four - Mourinho will require every member of his squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Martial will just be hoping he’s named in the starting line-up more often, rather coming on as a sub - or not even coming on at all.

