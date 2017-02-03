Frank Lampard called time on his incredible career yesterday.

The Chelsea legend posted a message on Instagram announcing his decision to retire. Lampard concluded his statement by confirming his plans to enter the coaching world.

It brings to an end a career that included 106 England caps and more than 300 career goals. Any striker would have been pleased with that goal return, let alone a midfielder.

Watching Lampard hoist a trophy into the air was a common sight. In 13 years at Chelsea, he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

After leaving Stamford Bridge in 2014, Lampard spent a season playing for Manchester City before moving to New York City FC.

The former England midfielder’s contract with the MLS club ended at the end of last year and, after turning down offers from Premier League clubs, decided to hang up his boots.

It didn’t take long for the tributes to flood in. Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Didier Drogba, Jack Wilshere and Eidur Gudjohnsen all sent touching messages.

But John Terry was responsible for the best tribute. He sent a lengthy message to his former Chelsea teammate in which he called Lampard the greatest player in the Blues’ history and also said: “If I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you.”

Former clubs played tribute, too, including Swansea City, whom Lampard enjoyed a few months with on loan in 1995-1996.

Chelsea shared a wonderful video of Lampard’s highlights at the club, while Man City posted a clip of his goal for the Citizens against Sunderland.

New York Red Bulls weren’t quite as nice. They used Lampard’s retirement as an opportunity to remember the time he was nutmegged in a New York derby.

West Ham's response

And West Ham, the club where it all began? Nothing. Not a peep.

It’s more than 24 hours since Lampard announced his decision and yet we’re still awaiting any sort of social media tribute to him. Yet West Ham managed to send a happy birthday message to Ravel Morrison, who turned 24 yesterday.

Quite strange. Lampard made his name at Upton Park and helped them finish fifth in the Premier League in 1998-99.

Fans aren't happy

West Ham can’t really be bitter about Lampard leaving them for their London rivals, either. Chelsea, not the Hammers, matched his ambitions and he left after his uncle, Harry Redknapp, and his father, Frank Lampard senior, had done so.

If West Ham thought nobody would notice they haven’t wished Lampard well, they were sadly mistaken. Here’s how fans have reacted on Twitter.

