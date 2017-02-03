At the Royal Rumble last weekend, many expected Finn Balor to be one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble main event as he has been out of action since SummerSlam due to injury.

After teasing a possible appearance for weeks, many fans thought Balor would be cleared to compete for the event and make a return as the number 30 entrant. However, when Roman Reigns entered the rumble at that position instead, it was obvious the former Universal champion hadn't been cleared to compete.

So when should we expect The Demon King to be back in the ring?

NoDQ have reported: "In an update from Balor’s evaluation, Dave Meltzer reports that he was not cleared. Balor’s targeted date for his return has always said to be late February or early March.

"As of this writing, Balor is expected to appear at WrestleMania in some capacity but it’s unknown who his scheduled opponent might be for the event."

Balor had to vacate the Universal championship after winning it at SummerSlam last year due to injury, so it would be cool if the WWE gives him his rematch for the title at WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Yet, that is unlikely to be the case as Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar is the current speculated match for the championship at The Showcase of the Immortals to bring an end to their current feud. It wouldn't really make much sense for him to be inserted into the match just so he could have a chance of earning back the title he was never pinned for.

However, after WrestleMania is a completely different scenario. The Beast is rumored to win the Universal championship from Goldberg at the show, meaning he will be the champion on Monday Night Raw the following night. Giving The Demon King his rematch for the title here would be a great way the WWE to kick off their new year with a feud we've never seen before.

Having Balor go over on Lesnar overall would also be a good booking to show WWE fans that hadn't heard of him before his call-up that he is a top competitor on the main roster moving forward.

