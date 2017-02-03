When Amanda Nunes came into the Octagon at UFC 207, she was a fighter on a clear mission, to destroy the former darling of the sport, Ronda Rousey.

In the lead-up to the fight, she had seen endless TV commercials of the return of the former champion after a period out of the sport, and to Nunes, it seemed like a giant slap in the face and a lack of respect.

She was the current champion after all.

With all that emotion bottled inside her, Nunes unleashed a fearsome 48-second hammering of Rousey, but in the jubilation and emotion of the fight, she unleashed a verbal tirade to go along with it.

A fighter who usually lets her action do the talking, Nunes said that Rousey should retire because she will never beat her and even put her finger to her lips in a suggestive way to quieten Rousey's trainer Edmond Tarverdyan.

After everything had cooled down, Nunes reflected on her behaviour and felt bad on some of the things that she said and ended up issuing an apology to Rousey.

"The apology was the real Amanda - respectful.

"That night I couldn't hold myself and it was too much for me. The whole week wasn't about me, it was all about Rousey and I was the champion and it hurt me a lot," Nunes told Fox Sports.

Nunes, who said she had never "fought mad" before, doesn't want her actions after the fight to define who she is, but said that the weeks of promotion leading up to the fight was "crazy."

Nunes does have a lot of respect for what Rousey has done for the sport over the years.

"She had done a lot for the UFC and was one of the most dominant athletes around for a period of time.

"She took some time off and that's not her fault, but that is not my fault either.

"This sport is moving forward and we have a new champion and the UFC has to be everything about the belt and I have the belt."

Nunes may be respectful to all her challengers, but wants a level of respect for her own achievements in the sport.

There is no doubt that she has a burning determination to keep her belt for a long period of time.

