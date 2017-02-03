What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Messi Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Who is the best player in the world?

Whenever that question is asked, it’s really just a debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two superstars have dominated football for the past decade - epitomised by the fact that no other footballer has won the Ballon d’Or since 2007.

But, rather than appreciating the incredible abilities of Messi and Ronaldo, some football fans get too caught up arguing over who is better.

It’s difficult to settle that argument in truth.

Judging by Ballon d'Or victories, Messi is superior having won five to Ronaldo’s four.

However, the Portuguese superstar has just experienced his greatest year in his career, lifting the Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid as well as helping Portugal win Euro 2016.

You’re either team Ronaldo or team Messi.

But it’s not just football fans that have to pick between Messi and Ronaldo.

Former footballers are often asked to choose between the two world-class forwards with their answers varying on who they’ve played for.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Ronaldinho's answer

So, when Ronaldinho was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, he was always going to have one answer.

After arriving at an airport, the Brazilian legend was mobbed by journalists wanting to ask him a few questions. One of those concerned Messi and Ronaldo with Ronaldinho saying: "Cristiano has made history but Messi is above.”

Of course, Ronaldinho spent five seasons at Barca at the time when Messi was breaking through and the former midfielder probably played a big role in helping the Argentine develop in his first few seasons.

Barcelona's Argentinian Leo Messi (R) ce

He goes on to say that he believes Barcelona - who are four points behind Real Madrid having played an extra game - will win La Liga this season.

Obviously, Ronaldinho is obviously going to biased. And not only because he used to play for Barcelona.

Club ambassador

That’s because he is now employed by Barca once again with him becoming a club ambassador at Camp Nou.

A club statement read: "FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho have reached an agreement whereby the Brazilian will become a Club ambassador and representative at various events and activities over the coming years.

"Ronaldinho will also form part of the Legends project, a team of former players who, through matches around the world, will help to globalise the Barça brand and its values, and will take part in clinics, training sessions and institutional events, among other activities organised by the Club.

FC Barcelona Opens First US Office

"Through FCBEscola, FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho’s football academies will be seeking different ways to collaborate both in terms of the brand and possible associations with the same. The player will also appear in the opening and closing ceremonies at some schools and take part in activities in which he will share his experience in educational talks."

