Julian Draxler's £34 million move to Paris Saint-Germain is fast looking like a bargain.

Since joining the Ligue 1 champions from Wolfsburg in January, the 23-year-old has scored four goals in his first five appearances.

Asked recently if he has any regrets about snubbing interest from England to join PSG, he said: "I am sure that I made the right decision.

"This club has great potential and has gained a lot of respect in recent years. I have similar goals.

"I want to improve, just as the club and we want to reach the European top class. We are on the right path. Me and this club can absolutely reach our goals."

Draxler enjoyed a dream debut in a 7-0 thrashing of Bastia last month, where he came on as a second-half substitute and scored.

Seven days later and the German was on the scoresheet once again, this time scoring the winner during a 1-0 win over Rennes.

And he continued his fine goalscoring form on Wednesday night by bagging a brace against the same opponents in the French Cup.

His first goal was an absolute peach, though. In the video below, Draxler produced a fantastic first touch to bring down Thiago Motta's long ball before chipping over the goalkeeper.

ONE TOUCH, TWO TOUCH, FINISH

How's that for composure? Controlling the ball under such pressure takes a lot of skill, not to mention applying that kind of a finish.

Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp must regret not signing Draxler having expressed serious interest but failed to sign the Germany international.

Liverpool have particularly struggled in recent weeks and it's now been revealed exactly why Klopp rejected the chance to bring Draxler to Merseyside.

Writing for the Mirror, the reliable David Maddock explained: "Liverpool DID want signings. Jurgen Klopp was seriously keen on Julian Draxler and went deep into negotiations with the Germany international.

"But he pulled the plug when the midfielder tried to use PSG's interest to push up his salary."

Oh, what could have been.

