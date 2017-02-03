What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Patrick Kluivert, David Luiz.

How David Luiz left PSG with no choice but to sell him to Chelsea

When David Luiz returned to Stamford Bridge in August of last year for £30 million, plenty of eyebrows were raised.

After all, the Brazilian had only departed Chelsea for £50 million back in the summer of 2014, what had really changed in the space of two years?

The deal made total sense for Chelsea from a business standpoint. They effectively loaned the centre-half to PSG for two years at a rate of £20 million.

Doesn't take a genius to work out the benefits of that deal.

Luiz will also turn 30 in April, but, if anything, he has only gotten better with age.

He has been sensational since returning to the Blues and has been the foundation of Chelsea's rock solid defence.

Antonio Conte's men currently have the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside close rivals Tottenham and since their 3-0 defeat at Arsenal back in September, they have kept 12 clean sheets in 17 games, which also included a run of 13 straight victories.

But how did Luiz's move back to Chelsea come about? If you thought it was a bit of out the blue - no pun intended - that's because it was.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe via 101greatgoals, after getting subbed during a PSG fixture, Luiz “put a knife to the throat of [Patrick] Kluivert” and demanded a move before the summer transfer window closed.

Now, it's important to state that Luiz didn't literally take a knife to the director of football for PSG and legendary Dutch striker, Patrick Kluivert.

We're pretty sure there would be police sanctions for such an action.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BASEL

But, what he did do is leave Kluivert with no choice but to move the Brazilian stopper on, with Chelsea seemingly his preferred destination all along.

With Brazilian pair Thiago Silva and Marquinhos marshalling the back line in the French capital, Luiz could see the writing on the wall for himself.

A “source close to the Dutchman” has confirmed this rumour, but one suspects that there is more to this story than what we know right now.

What did Luiz actually do? Was Kluivert actually intimidated into selling a player? It all sounds a bit sketchy, but the main thing to take away from the story is Luiz wanted to go and he made damn sure that's exactly what happened.

