Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

We're at the time in the WWE calendar when the rumors for WrestleMania start to intensify and we begin to gather an idea as to which superstars will be facing each other and what the card is going to look like for the show.

So far, there has been plenty of speculation on Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, John Cena, and several others, but not much has really been said on the current Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose.

However, that has all changed, as Dave Meltzer recently spoke about The Lunatic Fringe and how WWE might be booking him for The Showcase of the Immortals. To be quite honest, they might be undermining his talents once more.

He said, according to Reddit: "Dean Ambrose is kinda like, well he doesn't have anything for Wrestlemania at this point. I suppose they could do something for the IC title, I mean like a multiple person match or something, but y'know we'll see.

"There's already a lot of matches on the card and there's the battle royal and everything, but they could still add something. He may be subjected to being on the pre-show at this rate unless he's in that battle royal"

That's absolutely ridiculous. In the space of less than a year, Ambrose could go from a guy who was main eventing pay-per-views and giving John Cena his first clean loss on televised shows in nearly seven years, to being on the preshow of the biggest WWE event of the year. What has he done to deserve that?!

It was only at the start of January that he pinned The Miz to become Intercontinental champion, and since then he has also pinned the Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. Before his loss to AJ Styles this past week, he was on a decent winning streak in singles matches.

Styles vs Ambrose for the Intercontinental title is the direction WWE should go in for his booking at this year's WrestleMania. It would make the championship feel special for once at the show after it has been defended in multi-man ladder matches at previous shows over the last two years, and both superstars have the talent to potentially steal the show.

One thing is for certain, The Lunatic Fringe should not be on the preshow at WrestleMania. Ever.

