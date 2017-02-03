N’Golo Kante produced one of the best performances of the season in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The diminutive Frenchman was a thorn in Liverpool’s side, ruining every attempt they made to get forward and appearing all over the pitch.

He recorded 14 successful tackles in the game. The next highest was Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum, who both made three.

Article continues below

After the game, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admitted he wouldn’t enjoy playing against the Chelsea star.

“He’s a nightmare to play against,” Gerrard told BT Sport, via the Metro. “I used to hate playing against Claude Makelele and I wouldn’t like to play against him.

Article continues below

“He was man of the match tonight, not David Luiz. Luiz scored a wonderful free-kick but Kante was man of the match.”

He's been Chelsea's best player

Diego Costa is tied with Alexis Sanchez at the top of Premier League scoring charts, Eden Hazard has returned to the level he reached in 2014-15, and David Luiz has been a brilliant signing.

But Chelsea’s best player this season? It’s Kante.

He’s fully justified Antonio Conte’s decision to spend £30 million to sign him from Leicester City.

Kante's joke

Kante has been so good for Chelsea that fans regularly make a joke about him. The one about water covering 70 per cent of the planet while Kante covers the rest.

It makes light of the immense ground the 25-year-old covers each game.

The joke was brought to Kante’s attention during a Facebook Q&A on Thursday. And his response was rather amusing:

“It's just football my friends. There are more important things covering the earth.”

That’s true, N’Golo. But we prefer to imagine you making up the remaining 30 per cent of the planet because it’s funny.

Is N'Golo Kante the signing of the season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms