Among the close circuits of UFC, as well as boxing, it is being speculated if the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will become a reality in future.

While opinions are split whether the bout would benefit either athletes, the two camps have neither denied nor agreed if there is a possibility.

American professional MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson has given his take on the issue, who believes the highly anticipated clash would not reap any rewards for both parties concerned.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, the flyweight champion talked with “The Buzzer” and provided insights on why he would not like to see it happen, but rather witness the Irishman defend his title at the Octagon.

WrestlingINC.com quoted the 30-year-old saying: “I’d like to see Conor defend his belt. I’d rather see Conor fight the winner of Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov).”

Asked if the fight actually comes to fruition who would trounce the other, Johnson replied by saying the UFC lightweight champion holds the aces.

“I think Conor has a good chance to beat him. Floyd is a master of not getting hit. I think Conor has a fight because it's boxing and you score points for defending.”

Mayweather has not set foot in the ring since September 2015 after announcing his retirement post-Andre Berto fight.

‘Money’, which is Mayweather’s nickname, is yet to be defeated and currently holds an impressive 49-0 record in his entire pro career.

But, McGregor thinks he can outlast the phenomenal boxer in his own sport and has been focusing on acquiring a boxing license in order to fight the American.

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White recently offered an audacious amount to both fighters to agree to face-off, for which he was ridiculed by Mayweather.

McGregor is determined to contest his counterpart and he has indulged in calling out Mayweather camp on various occasions in previous months, throwing an open challenge to fight him next.

Despite several uncertainties in relation to the fight, yet, the combat sport faithful are optimistic of seeing two giants coming against each other in the months ahead.

