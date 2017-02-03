LeBron James and Charles Barkley have been engaged in a public feud the past week after the Cleveland Cavaliers star and reigning NBA champion got fed up with the TNT analyst's negativity about him.

LeBron called out Barkley for some things in his personal life before adding that he's always respected the game and played it the right way.

Barkley responded to James's comments on a radio show on Tuesday, but, on Thursday's Inside the NBA on TNT, he again addressed his feud with LeBron.

In the below video, Barkley starts by saying he had no problem with what LeBron said, but adds that he would never say anything personal about an NBA player:

Barkley continues, saying LeBron is one of the 10 best players he's ever seen and calling him "an amazing man" before adding that he was sticking by his original comments.

Shortly after that, Barkley said he doesn't need to be friends with LeBron and called today's players "too sensitive" in the below video:

Barkley has never been one to back down from his opinions, and it doesn't appear he'll start now. LeBron, on the other hand, has bigger things to worry about than a feud with a TV analyst.

So, unless LeBron speaks out about Barkley again in the future, it's probably safe to say we've seen the last of this spat between the two.

Though it might be over, it was certainly fun while it lasted. We'll have to wait and see if the two have any sort of interaction at this month's NBA All-Star Game.