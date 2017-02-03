Football Manager 17 simulation has worked out the final 2016-17 Premier League table

There's no two ways about it: Football Manager is the closest a gamer can get to actually managing in the Premier League from the comfort of their own home.

The management simulator, that has been around for over two decades now, seems to get more realistic with every passing year.

Gone are the days where you just sign players and pick the side; now there are philosophies to consider, scouting networks, handling the media, sending players on intensive language courses and boardroom demands on just about everything you could think of.

Even the ethos of computer controlled managers and players on the game are relatable to real life. For instance, there is a fair chance that if you sign Mario Balotelli, he'll be skipping training from time to time. And Arsene Wenger can be relied upon to buy young and cheap.

So, when the guys at Football Manager 2017 simmed the rest of the current 2016-17 season now that the January transfer window is slammed shut, some interesting results emerged.

Champions

Chelsea are set to win the Premier League, but according to FM17, they will not do it at a canter like they currently are. No, the Blues will slip up against West Ham, Stoke and Bournemouth before the end of the season, but they will still finish two points clear of Tottenham in second place.

Spurs come within a whisker of troubling Antonio Conte's men following an impressive run of ten games unbeaten between late February and early May. However, just one win in their final four games effectively hands the title to their London rivals, but, they do finally finish above their north London enemies, Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's troops weigh in third - no, not fourth - and are the only team to remain unbeaten for the rest of the season, incredibly. A run of seven straight victories through to mid-April throws them right into the title mix, but too many draws end up costing the Gunners.

Champions League spot

So, who made the top four out of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City? It's Pep Guardiola's City side that sneak into the lucrative top four after pipping United - who go winless in their final three games of the campaign - by two points.

A late David Silva equaliser in the remaining Manchester derby is one of the deciding moments in the race for the Champions League spot.

Liverpool were a further six points behind the pack after a very indifferent second half to the season.

Relegation

Elsewhere, both Sunderland and Hull cannot escape the drop and are cast away before the final game of the season.

Middlesbrough are the other side who join them in a return to the Championship, and after missing out on several big targets in the January transfer window, those fruitless pursuits are set to come back and haunt boss Aitor Karanka. Only managing a 1-1 draw in a relegation six-pointer with Sunderland proves to be their demise.

Champions Leicester City are set to escape the drop by a narrow two points while Crystal Palace and Swansea both reap the rewards of appointing a new manager in the middle of the season with Premier League safety.

Have a look at the full final table below.

