WWE

Roman Reigns.

WWE make an outrageous claim about Roman Reigns in a recent poll

Although last weekend at the Royal Rumble Roman Reigns was booked to lose against Kevin Owens in his Universal championship match and be the last one eliminated from the rumble itself, WWE still thinks very highly of the former Shield member.

The Big Dog is well on his way to having one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of his life as it is speculated he could face The Undertaker at the event after he eliminated The Deadman from the rumble last Sunday.

Yet, if you needed any further indication that WWE absolutely loves Reigns, a recent poll on their website will provide you with the evidence that you are looking for.

On their website, the company released a poll ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, which will be contested between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the subject of the poll, as the WWE asked 'Which of these Superstars would you consider to be the WWE equivalent to Tom Brady (Multiple titles, one of the greatest ever, polarizing among fans, etc.)?' giving four possible answers of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and Other.

As you would expect - and as of the writing of this article - Cena is winning this poll by an overwhelming majority of 61% of votes, followed by The Game and Other on 15% each, while Reigns only has 9%.

However, the biggest surprise has to be that the WWE included The Big Dog on this poll in the first place, as his career in the company so far is nowhere near the likes of Cena and Triple H, let alone being the WWE equivalent of arguably the greatest NFL player of all time!

AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

This isn't another Reigns hating, but his career simply doesn't match up to anywhere near that of Brady's, a four-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, 12-time Pro Bowler, and a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires.

Maybe in a couple of years if the WWE books him correctly, but not right now.

John Cena
WWE
Triple H
Roman Reigns
Wrestlemania
Triple H

