Not only was Ronaldinho one of the best players football has ever seen, but he’s also an absolute legend.

No matter what was happening on the pitch, the Brazilian was always seen with a great big grin on his face.

And the way he played football was a joy to watch. His personality could be identified in his silky skills throughout his incredible career.

Two La Liga titles, one Serie A title, one Copa America, one World Cup and a Ballon d’Or represents a pretty amazing career.

But everyone has got to start somewhere and Ronaldinho came through the ranks at Gremio in his native country.

After making his debut in 1998, Ronaldinho did enough to convince his country to call him up for the 1999 Copa America.

And it was that tournament that saw the emergence of 19-year-old Ronaldinho as he helped his nation on their way to glory. A moment he will never forget came in the 7-0 thrashing of Venezuela.

The midfielder came on as a substitute and scored his first goal for Brazil in spectacular fashion. He received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, flicked it over the head of a defender, took another touch to surge past a second opponent before smashing the ball in at the near post. Superb.

While the goal was brilliant, his celebration was even better. The pure joy that can be seen is unbelievable and will make you love him even more.

Take a look:

Ronaldinho and Brazil went on to win that tournament by beating Uruguay 3-0 in the final. Ronaldinho himself scored 7 times in his first 13 appearances for La Selecao during 1999 as he established himself as an international player.

Retirement

So, why are we throwing back to a goal and celebration from 1999?

Well, at the age of 36, Ronaldinho is nearing the end of his playing career.

After leaving Fluminense in 2015, Ronaldinho has been without a club but still hasn’t announced his retirement. However, after being revealed as Barcelona’s club ambassador on Friday, we have a feeling that it’s just a matter of time before he hangs up his boots for good.

So, before the tributes flood in paying tribute to one of the biggest legends in football, we thought we’d share a moment of pure happiness from Ronnie that will put a smile on your face.

