It was the night of November 12, 2016, at UFC 205 that history was created in the Ultimate Fighting Championship when Conor McGregor outlasted Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title.

Hence, he became the only fighter to hold belts in two different weight classes at the same time.

McGregor, however, was intimated by UFC president Dana White prior to his fight with Alvarez that if he succeeds in winning the clash against the American, he would have to relinquish either title as current rules deter athletes from retaining two titles.

Although the champion did not voluntarily give up his belt, the fight promotion stripped him of the 145-pound category title in late November.

McGregor, now, has come out and made an astounding claim, declaring that he is still the champion in two divisions.

In a pay-per-view event in Manchester, England, the 28-year-old clarified his stance on the issue before admitting to the wrongdoing of the authorities of UFC.

“Before I even got the belt, they wanted to strip me. That’s what I’m saying. Before I even won the belt they were like you’ve got to give this one up. Let me go and get the thing first. Let me go make the history.

“Let me go do what’s never been done before. There seemed to be a problem with that for whatever reason. I don’t know what the problem was,” as quoted by MMAWeekly.com.

He stated that it was the collapse in communication that led to such outcomes, asserting a humble request from them would have been enough for him to consider the options.

“All they had to do was ask. If they had legitimately came to me and said, ‘hey Conor, I know you’re preparing to have a baby. I know you’re chilling, but if you want to fight for this featherweight belt in March,’ I would have went in and slept [Max] Holloway, or the guy he’s fighting, or [Jose] Aldo, or whoever they wanted. No problem. All they had to do was ask.”

The MMA ace vented his frustration towards the governance of the hierarchy, whose actions have surprised him as well.

He added: “Instead, they created an interim belt. They gave back the unified belt to a guy I KO’d in 13 seconds. A guy I dominated now has the interim title.

“I was almost a little bit embarrassed for the way it was playing out. It’s not really how bad it’s gone. They just need to kind of create all this fake stuff to sell some stuff, but it’s still some (expletive).”

He blames the chiefs, as the non-transparency of the matter on their behalf resulted in such drastic situations for all parties concerned.

“Before there were conversations, but not after. After it just kind of went silent and then it just happened.

“They wrote out a press release. What did they do? Did they send an army? Did they physically take that belt from me? Has anyone laid a finger on me to take that second belt or the first belt? No. I’m still the two-weight world champion. Make no mistake about it.”

‘The Notorious’ thoroughly maintains his stance of willing to defend his belts rather than surrendering it without a contest.

“Like I said, all they had to do was ask. All they had to do was ask. Right now, I’m walking around at about 75 kilos. That’s like 160 pounds. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a heavy cut. It’s a heavy weight cut, but tell me one time I’m missed it. Tell me one time I’ve missed the featherweight limit.

“At the Aldo fight, there was no IV. You weren’t allowed to use IVs at the Aldo fight. That was the first time that I brought in a nutritionist. I did the best weight cut I’ve ever had and I didn’t use an IV to rehydrate.

“And I went in and knocked my opponent out in 13 seconds. How can they claim I’m not the featherweight world champion? How can they claim I’m not a featherweight no more?

“Sign on the dotted line and I’ll take a featherweight fight no problem. But make no mistake about it, you sign me up against any of these featherweights, they’re not going to show up. And that’s fact,” he said. “The featherweights are praying that I don’t come back down there.”

