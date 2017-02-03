Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

One of the most popular segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is when he has celebrities and athletes gather to read mean tweets about themselves.

On Thursday, the popular late-night host was in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

With current and former NFL stars on hand for the game, Kimmel gathered together some mean tweets about the athletes and had them read them in a fantastic segment.

In the video below, NFL legends like Michael Irvin and Terrell Davis are joined by current stars Josh Norman, Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson, Tony Romo, Rob Gronkowski and others to read the worst of what fans had to say about them:

Gronk, who will be with the Patriots at the game, but won't play due to injury, capped off the segment with probably the best tweet, which called into question his ability to read.

It's always fun to watch athletes' reactions to seeing mean tweets about themselves for the first time, which is why the segment is so popular for Kimmel.

The athletes are good sports about it, as nothing they read in the segment probably compares to what they hear from fans in person before, during and after games.

Here's hoping Kimmel continues to have athletes on his show reading mean things. It certainly added some fun to the long wait between the AFC and NFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl.

