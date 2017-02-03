In stark contrast to last season under Jose Mourinho, Eden Hazard has been fantastic for Antonio Conte's Chelsea this term.

His nine goals and three assists in 22 Premier League games have helped the Blues steal a march on their rivals in the race for title glory.

They currently sit top of the table on 56 points, nine ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal in second and third respectively and a further point above fourth-placed Liverpool.

A few noticeable changes have been made by Conte since the Italian took over in the summer, the biggest being a new formation.

Chelsea played with a 4-2-3-1 system during Mourinho's reign but under Conte, they now deploy an unorthodox - yet effective - 3-5-2 with two wing-backs.

And the results have been incredible, with Diego Costa, Pedro and Hazard all in sensational goalscoring form at the moment.

In a recent interview with Thierry Henry (see below), Hazard was asked to explain the biggest difference between playing for Conte and Mourinho.

According to the Belgian, Chelsea's players spend a lot of time working on tactics with Conte - something Mourinho didn't care much for.

"If you have to compare the man that we see right behind there, Antonio Conte, and Mourinho, what would be the biggest difference?" Henry asked.

To which Hazard replied: "Tactical training we do more with Conte. We know exactly what to do on the pitch, where I have to go, differently where they have to go, so we know exactly what to do.

"With Mourinho he put the system, but we didn't work lots. We know what to do because we play football, but automatisms were a little different."

Whereas Mourinho used to tell Chelsea's players what to do and leave them to it, Conte runs through each and every tactic to keep the likes of Hazard well drilled.

Maybe that's why Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League and Mourinho's Manchester United are 14 points behind in sixth.

Captain John Terry shares the same opinion as Hazard after telling Steven Gerrard that Conte is a perfectionist when it comes to tactical training.

"John Terry said that the difference between Conte and Mourinho is tactics, they work a lot more on tactics in training," Gerrard told BT Sport.

