Pietersen was fined.

Kevin Pietersen fined after on-air criticism of BBL umpire

The decision to mic up Kevin Pietersen for the Melbourne Stars’ Big Bash League game against Adelaide Strikers last month worked an absolute treat.

The former England captain challenged Kieron Pollard after he noticed the the Strikers’ bowler was wearing tape on his right hand. Being able to hear Pietersen’s exact complaints made for great viewing.

“I just want to get him to take that off his hand,” the 36-year-old said to the commentators. “I don’t think it’s right.

“One umpire says it’s fair and the other umpire says it’s not, so I said I’m not going to bat until it’s off.”

Pietersen agreed to continue batting after learning Pollard had taped his hand to protect a bruise.

“It’s T20 cricket. We play in the rain, we play in everything. Why not?” Pietersen added.

Pietersen vs Pollard

It doesn't always work out

Pietersen is a very outspoken figure, so it was a clever idea to have him mic’d up. But there are times when wearing a mic doesn’t work out so well for the South African-born star.

During last month’s BBL semi-final against Perth Scorchers, Pietersen was heard slamming the umpire’s decision to reject a caught behind appeal.

"That was a shocker, an absolute shocker," Pietersen, who was fielding at the time, said, via cricket.com.au.

“He says it could have been glove or pad, and I said, 'well, he's got big gloves and big pads to reach that'.

"Massive nick."

Click HERE to watch Pietersen mic'd up.

$5,000 fine

Pietersen has since been punished for making the comments. He’s been hit with a $5,000 fine, although umpire Shawn Craig did go on to admit he made the wrong call.

The batsman was charged with breaching the Code of Conduct for "public or media comment that is detrimental to the interest of cricket, irrespective of when or where such comment is made".

The funny thing about it all is Pietersen has probably made worse comments during his career, he just hasn’t been wearing a microphone while saying them.

Did Kevin Pietersen deserve to be fined for his comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

